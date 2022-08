FGM whistleblowers reporting less, fear reprisals from community

Law enforcers say they have seen a drop in whistle-blowers reporting cases of female genital mutilation in the Sebei sub-region due to fear of reprisal from the communities in which they live. They have also heard of claims of witchcraft practised against those who report the cases to the Police though this is subject to verification. However, a former cutter says the practice is still going on secretly.