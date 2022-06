Fear rises as five people are infected with Covid in Kasese

There is rising concern in Kasese after authorities reported five cases of Covid-19 infections there. According to the District Surveillance Focal Person, Samuel Muhindo Kabinga, the new active cases were tested from St. Paul’s Health center IV, Kasese Municipal and Railway Health centre III. Kabinga says that the five patients are learners from within Kasese Municipality, whose tests were taken between 30th May and 1st June 2022.