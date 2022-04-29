FDC unveils its Omoro by election flag bearer

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has endorsed Dennis Owani as its party candidate for the by-elections to choose a new MP for Omoro county slated for 26 May 2022. The position fell vacant following the death of Jacob Oulanyah. In unveiling their candidate FDC President Patrick Amuriat urged the NRM party to stop intimidating the public and let the locals choose their next MP freely. The FDC Flag bearer Dennis Owani contested against Oulanyah and lost the poll last year. He vowed to win this next poll given his track record in the area.