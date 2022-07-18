FDC's Moses Attan nominated to run for MP in Soroti East by-election

The Electoral Commission resumed nominating contestants for the Soroti East directly elected Member of Parliament today. This followed court's decision to nullify the election of FDC's Moses Attan. Today, the FDC contestant Moses Okia Attan says he will again emerge victorious once again after today's successful nomination. FDC party President, Patrick Amuriat has warned against any form of threats and violence during the electoral period. The NRM candidate Herbert Ariko, is scheduled for nomination tomorrow.