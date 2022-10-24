FDC reviews 2021 polls, plots 2026 polls roadmap

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Party has concluded its consultations in the Central Buganda region with a meeting at its head offices in Kampala to discuss the results of the same. It emerged that voter apathy and bribery were some of the key issues raised by different leaders in the Buganda region who participated in the 2021 general elections that saw majority of them lose out in the races. After the climax of the consultations, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Party is now moving ahead with its efforts to create a winning plan ahead of the 2026 General Elections. NTV spoke to the Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat.