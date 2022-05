FDC MPs visit Besigye at his Kasangati home

MPs who subscribe to the Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) have visited Rt. Col. Dr Kiiza Besigye at his home where he remains under siege. The Speaker of parliament Anita Among has condemned the brutal arrest of Dr Kizza Besigye and tasked the Attorney General to ensure the approach is revised. Besigye has vowed to continue his call for people to wake up and protest against the soaring prices of commodities in the country.