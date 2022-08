FDC camps in Kisoro to campaign for their candidate in the Bukimbiri by- elections

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders have camped in Kisoro district to canvass votes for their Bukimbiri parliamentary seat by-election candidate, James Owebeyi. The seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal on June 6 this year nullified the victory of NRM's Eddie Kwizera as Bukimbiri County MP citing irregularities. Voting there is scheduled to take place on Thursday 11th August this week.