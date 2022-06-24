Father disputes reports of daughter’s suicide

Philip Mugerwa, the father of the late Josephine Namuli has asked relevant authorities to help get to the bottom of the death of his daughter, who was found in the dormitory, allegedly hanged. Philip Mugerwa today spoke to the media.