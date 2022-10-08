Farmers call for easier access to agriculture loans

Farmers in Lira city have asked the government to ease access to agriculture support loans. They say although the government, through the bank of Uganda, has set aside loans for farmers to borrow and invest in improving agriculture, the procedures are too complicated for most farmers. The farmers were speaking as Nation Media Group initiated an engagement between agricultural experts, financial institutions and farmers in the 29th Seeds of Gold farm clinic held in Lira city on Saturday.