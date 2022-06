Family seeks 5 million shillings for medical treatment

A family in Hoima needs 5 million shillings to treat their nine-year-old son who has an abnormal growth on his hip and arm. His parents Vincent Kahiigwa and Darlison Asiimwe say the child's hip bone started protruding five years ago and he needs surgery at Mulago hospital. The growth means Vincent Byamukama can no longer go to school. Kasumba relays Vincent’s plight.