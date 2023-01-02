Families of stampede victims to get Shs5 million each

The government has offered 5 million shillings to each of the families that lost a relative in the stampede at Freedom City Mall on New Year's eve. The Vice President, Jessica Alupo, revealed that Parents who lost more than one person will receive 10 million shillings. The revelation came as the Vice President inspected Freedom City Mall, following a meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi and other government officials, including some of the bereaved families today evening. Alupo directed security personnel to expedite a speedy investigation into the cause of the accident.