Faithful gather to mark 93rd birthday of Owobusobozi

President Museveni has conveyed his best regards to the faithful of the Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, as they gathered in Kagadi today to commemorate what would have been his 93rd birthday today. Represented by the prime minister, the president addressed the congregation, commending them for maintaining unity. He urged the locals, who were clad in white and in a celebratory mood, to embrace income-generating initiatives under the Parish Development Model.