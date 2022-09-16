Extension workers trained in better farming methods

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal industry and Fisheries, Maj. Gen. David Kasura Kyomukama, has presided over the conclusion of a training workshop on the implementation of Farmer field schools. This is under the Micro-scale Irrigation Progame in Mpigi district. 244 district agricultural officers and extension workers received skills that they will use to sensitize farmers rather than these farmers waiting for the two rainy seasons to plant crops. They also received knowledge on the use of irrigation farming to promote food security, especially during the dry season.