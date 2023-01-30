Experts want more funding to aid deaf learners

The Uganda National Association of the Deaf is concerned about the continued poor performance of hearing-impaired learners in the Primary Leaving Examinations. According to the Association's Executive Director, Robert Nkangwa, out of the 263 learners who sat for last year’s PLE, 50 scored division 2, 41 scored division 3 while 56 scored division 4. 116 were ungraded while non of the learners scored division 1. Nkangwa says that the performance of deaf learners has declined over the last 5 years and blamed it on the low resources allocated to Special Needs learning.