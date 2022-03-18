Experts want boarding schools for Karimojong learners

The leaders in the Karamoja Subregion have revealed that in order to address the challenges affecting this jurisdiction, there is a need to provide compulsory free boarding education in primary, secondary and set up a special University in the Karamoja subregion with courses that address the persistent problems plaguing people in Karamoja. They also demanded that the central government should ask their counterparts in Kenyans to also disarm the Turkanas to stop illegal guns from entering Karamoja through this loophole.