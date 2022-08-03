Experts call for more interventions for the rural poor

Experts have asked the government to make interventions that target the rural poor, like an agricultural bank to ease access to credit for economic recovery after recent economic shocks. The experts were speaking at the 9th Annual National Conference on economic social and cultural rights at Makerere university, where they discussed ways through which government can finance a just and inclusive recovery.As Edward Muhumuza now reports, the experts also emphasized the need to invest in social protection and security.