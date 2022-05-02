Experts call for frugality in government spending

A day after President Museveni called for frugal economic behaviour, Some economic analysts have turned the advice back on the president. They are calling on him to first engage in budget suppression especially on consumptive expenditure before telling Ugandans to adjust to hard economic terms. The analysts argue that consumptive expenditures like travels both inland and abroad, entertainment among others should be reconsidered in the 2022/23 financial year.