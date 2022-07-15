Experts call for changes in teaching methods of Science subjects

Science teachers in secondary schools have been urged to change the way they teach the subject material if they are to interest learners. According to some of the country’s top scientists, teachers in schools are only teaching learners how to pass the national exams, instead of helping them to understand sciences and possibly pursue professional careers in this lane. This, in turn, affects the government’s hopes of using sciences as one of the cornerstones of the country’s development.