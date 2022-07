Expensive fuel makes life difficult in Buvuma islands

Islanders in the jurisdiction of Buvuma District, have revealed that the escalating fuel prices are making food expensive as most of it is ferried from the mainland. Many of the islanders gave away their land for palm oil projects which affected their ability to engage in subsistence farming. The aggrieved islanders are wallowing in double jeopardy as many claim the COVID-19 pandemic also affected their businesses negatively.