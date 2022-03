Ex-convict claims 14years of income was stolen

An ex-convict has accused the Uganda Prisons Service of not paying him his earnings over the last 14 years. Kombozi Behangaza was convicted for rape in 2012 and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. Behangaza claims he was to be paid 500 shillings for every day he worked and he decided this would be the money he would use when he eventually got out of prison.