EU to aid refugee response as influx continues

The European Union has pledged to continue supporting Uganda to contain the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from migrations and forced displacements. While addressing a conference to commemorate the World Refugee Day Photo Contest at Makerere University, the Head of the European Union Delegation in Uganda Ambassador Jan Sadek, revealed that the European Union has already committed about 82 million euros since 2016, which is approximately 309 billion shillings to help cope with the refugee crisis