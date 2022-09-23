EU should not hamper our development - Bunyoro PM

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga has asked European Union Parliament to back off and stop interfering in Uganda’s Oil and Gas Sector. His reaction comes follows a resolution by the European Union Parliament urging the international community to exert maximum pressure on Uganda and Tanzania to halt the constriction of the East African oil pipeline and other related activities. Byakutaga was on a field tour of the Kingfisher oil field in Kyangwali Sub-County in Kikuube district.