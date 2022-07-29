EU, government flag off 13 students for Erasmus award

The Ministry of Education and the European Union delegation in Uganda, have flagged off a team of 13 students, who excelled in the scholarship competition for the prestigious Erasmus+ Masters and Doctorate Awards 2022. The selected students will study from different universities in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom for a specified period of time and then return home. The commissioner for admission and scholarships in the Ministry of Education says the experience and expertise gained by the students should in turn help guide development policy in the country.