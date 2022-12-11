Ethnic Masaai hold a coming-of-age ritual

Maasai youths in Kenya have come together for a sports competition, created as an alternative to the group's annual lion hunt - a traditional rite of passage. Hundreds competed in various games in the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro in various disciplines, including spear throwing, athletics and high jump. For generations, Maasai warriors have been expected to fight and kill a lion as part of a ritual centred around their transition to manhood. But over the years, as the number of lions reduced in Africa, environmentalists and the group's elders founded the so-called Maasai Olympics