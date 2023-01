Erias Lukwago: Millions are lost in inflated road repair costs

In a related development, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has called for speedy action to stop billions of shillings in taxpayers' money from being stolen through inflated costs on the construction and repairs of the roads in the capital Kampala. Lukwago says a cartel of powerful individuals in government and KCCA are embezzling public funds through road contracts and the procurement of land to settle street vendors in Kisenyi.