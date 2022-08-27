Equity bank unveils 6 billion dollar plan for SMEs

Equity bank has introduced an Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan in which they plan to invest 6 Billion dollars in Uganda, through six strategic pillars that are; Food and Agriculture, Trade and Investment, SMEs, Technology, Manufacturing and Logistics and Social and Environmental transformation. The Equity Group CEO Dr James Mwangi explained that the objectives of the first phase of the plan (end 2025) include acquiring 100 million customers, 5 million borrowing businesses, 25 million borrowing consumers and 25 million direct jobs.