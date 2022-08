Environmentalists warn against the hanging rocks in Mbale district

The environmental experts have warned that the several hanging rocks in Wanale sub-county in Mbale district where the water that flooded Mbale city came from are soon going to roll down in the valleys. where they will affect 3 sub-counties of Bungoho, Bumbobi and Bungoho Mutoto if people are not relocated. Experts blamed the hanging rocks on poor farming methods.