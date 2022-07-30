ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: Yumbe district forest department embarks on tree planting project

Yumbe district Forest department has embarked on a tree planting project that is aimed at restoring the depleted environment within the area. While launching the program on Wednesday at the district headquarters, the district leaders decried the rate at which the environment is been depleted for timber, charcoal, logs, wood fuel which they say has resulted into the unreliable rainfall patterns in the area. The Forest department secured Shs 15 million for the tree planting campaign and the project and a total of 43,700 seedlings of various species were given out without any cost to individual farmers and institutions like the schools, health centers and local governments.