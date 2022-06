Entebbe police station gets furniture donation

The Uganda printing and publishing corporation has supported Entebbe police community liaison office with furniture to ease their work in the area. According to the Uganda printing and publishing corporation, Entebbe police has been at the forefront of training UPPC on firefighting skills. In the same vein, Uganda's printing and publishing corporation handed over 100 bags of cement to support the construction of st. mark church in Entebbe .