Entebbe journalists benefit from local initiative

In Entebbe town, journalists are innovating. They set up a training facility for their younger peers to teach them practical skills. The media lab, set up by Nation Media Group journalist Ivan Walunyolo in 2021, trains both print and broadcast journalists. And as the press Freedom Day is commemorated, the Entebbe media lab is advocating for training in practical skills which are key to the changing trends.