Entebbe hospital calls for action to stem boda-boda accidents

Entebbe Regional Referral hospital is calling for action to stem the rising number of boda-boda accidents in Entebbe, especially in the wee hours of the night. According to the hospital, between four to five boda boda accident victims are brought to the hospital under their emergency care unit, which at times runs out of space. According to Dr Chris Nsereko, the hospital physician and Entebbe Traffic police, more needs to be done to train boda boda riders in road safety. This, as they trained over 300 boda boda riders on first aid and safety to curb the vice.