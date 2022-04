Entebbe entrepreneurs to attend India's Expo on food and hospitality

Entebbe municipality has flagged off a delegation of 7 hospitality and Business entrepreneurs to India to benchmark on a food and hospitality expo in 2022. India’s AAHAR expo in New Delhi is one of the most renown expos on the globe that connects tourism in the hospitality industry with the rest of the world. Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda asked the delegation to stick to Business and not mix ideals with Uganda’s politics.