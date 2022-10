Entebbe dedicates last Sunday of the month to public cleaning

The police, the army and Entebbe municipal council have joined a monthly mandatory cleaning to make Entebbe a clean city. According to Entebbe mayor Fabrice Rulinda, every last Saturday of the month will be dedicated to clean the area and planting trees, both the army and police with area leaders moved door to door to sensitize the public about the campaign. Over 50 thousand tree are also anticipated to be planted in the area.