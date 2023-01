ENKUUKA YA BUGANDA : Preparations to usher in 2023 in high gear

Preparations for the Enkuuka ya Buganda, an end-of-year celebration are in high gear with the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi set to grace the occasion, later this evening. Early this morning, revelers started flocking into the grounds at Lubiri Palace in Mengo, to partake in the celebrations, ahead of the Kabaka.