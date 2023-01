Energy Ministry sets up multi-sectoral committee to deal with electricity vandalism

The Ministry of Energy has set up a multi-sectoral committee which includes security agencies to deal with the continuous vandalism of electricity pylons in some parts of the country. This follows reports that the state lost millions in previous heists. In Buvuunya village, in Lugazi municipality Buikwe district, 4 pylons were vandalised by unknown people, leaving locals in fear of being electrocuted.