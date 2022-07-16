ENDING CATTLE RUSTLING: Army 200 guns recovered in Karamoja

Security agencies in Karamoja say they have recovered over 200 guns since 16th of May, in their drive to end cattle rustling in the region. According to the UPDF 3rd Division Commander Brig Joseph Balikudembe, more troops have been deployed to the region to start another massive operation to nab people still holding onto guns. Minister for Karamoja, Mary Goretti Kituttu added that they were setting up women's peace committees in Karamoja and Napak to help end the strife in the region.