Encroachment on Kinawataka wetland increases flooding

A downpour in Kampala on Monday morning caused flooding which blocked roads in Banda and Kyambogo. The Kinawataka wetland into which the water from Ntinda, Kyambogo and Banda drain, has been encroached upon and is victim to increasing human activity. The National Environment Management Authority says the encroachers are paying the price for failing to adhere to guidelines on the use of wetlands.