EMPOWERING WOMEN: Study shows unpaid care work reduces women’s economic prospects

The government is set to review the Child Care and development policy partly to look at options for reducing the rate of unpaid care work. According to Angella Nakafeero, commissioner for Gender and Women Affairs at the Ministry of Gender and Social Development, women are spending more than eight hours on unpaid care work which affects Women’s economic empowerment. Her proposals came as Makerere University hosted a symposium on improving evidence on women's economic empowerment.