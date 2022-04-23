Employers, employees worried about downsizing due to rising fuel prices

A section of workers' representatives is calling for an across the board increment in workers' salaries to meet their cost of living as commodity prices continue to soar. The Global and Environmental Rights Network is also advocating for the unionisation of all workplaces to enable the fight for workers' rights, especially during trying moments. However, the Executive Director of The Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises John Walugembe believes the effect of high prices has also taken a toll on many private employers and some employees are bound to lose their jobs.