EMPHASIS ON RESEARCH:Makerere to end agriculture undergraduate courses

Makerere University has undertaken to phase out undergraduate degree programmes in the Agriculture sciences to focus more on research and innovations. Makerere anticipates that other public universities will undertake undergraduate degree courses. The Deputy Principal of the College of Veterinary Medicine of Makerere University Prof James Acai made the acknowledgement at National Livestock Resources Research Institute Nakyesesa in Wakiso district.