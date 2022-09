Emorimor, Papa Sande Emolot returns after attending summit in USA

The Emorimor of Teso Papa Sande Emolot has returned from a one-week visit to Georgia in the United States of America, where he led a delegation of 89 kings and queens in a royal grand summit. The king was in the US to secure a market for Teso's produce in order to tap into the Dollar economy. Papa Paul Sande Emolot was appointed after the death of Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol.