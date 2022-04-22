Eligible elders demand an increment in support

Elderly persons benefiting from the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment in Yumbe district have asked the government for an increment in the money given. The government of Uganda introduced the SAGE program in Yumbe district as one of the piloting districts in 2013 targeting persons above 65 years to be given UGX 25,000 per month. However, the beneficiary age was later increased to 80 years when the program was rolled out to other districts in the country. Catherine Maven-gina, MP for the elderly, Northern Uganda says the age limit should be lowered to 70 years and is of the opinion that the money is increased to UGX 100,000 due to the soaring commodity prices.