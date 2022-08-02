ELGON FLOODS: Three laid to rest, several others still to be claimed

The three relatives who perished in the Mbale floods over the weekend have been buried today at Kiryankuyege village in Lwengo district. Richard Mulindwa who was 25 years, Edward Mugumya 35 and Prossy Nalubega 37 were among the 12 people who died in a super custom that was heading for an introduction ceremony. The trio were children of Vincent Kasiita who had 4 children and now remains with only one and 8 grandchildren who have been orphaned. He asked the government to give him a hand to be able to raise the orphans of his children