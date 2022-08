ELGON CRISIS: Red Cross reaches out to the vulnerable residents

The Uganda Red Cross Society has asked all the residents living in the high disaster-prone areas, to relocate immediately to the neighbouring areas to avoid cases of landslides and floods killing people. This follows reports of new cracks and mudslides in the Elgon mountain ranges. The call to relocate came as Red Cross provided no food items to over 300 families in Bungokho sub-county in Mbale district that were affected by floods.