ELGON CRISIS: Minister kituttu wants roads, bridges redesigned

The minister for Karamoja Affairs Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu is calling on UNRA to redesign all bridges and highways in Elgon, Teso and Sebei to ensure that they can allow for water over flow to prevent floods in the area. The minister was reflecting on the impact of the heavy rains experienced in the region that caused substantial damage, including claiming lost lives.