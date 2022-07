Eleven dead, more missing after rivers burst banks

At least 11 people are dead following flash floods and landslides that hit parts of Mbale this morning. The floods occurred after a heavy downpour that saw 4 rivers of Nabuyonga, Nashibisho, Nambale and Namatala in Mbale city burst their banks. In a separate incident, 3 people lost their lives in landslides in Kapchorwa due to the heavy rains