ELECTORAL PETITIONS: Court of appeal rules in favor of 3 MPs

The court of appeal has confirmed the election of three MPs, two of whom had been thrown out by lower courts. In the case of Christine Ndiwalana Nandagire, Masaka High court had nullified her election as the MP for Bukomansimbi North on grounds that she didn’t have the requisite academic qualifications for an MP but the appellate court overturned the decision. The High Court had ruled in favour of Ruth Katushabe and ordered a by-election. Also, the election of Christopher Komakech, MP for Aruu County has been confirmed. In August last year, the High Court in Gulu had thrown him out on grounds that he never resigned his government position as a psychiatric nurse at Butabika hospital in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, the court of appeal has upheld the decision of the High Court in Jinja which confirmed Moses Walyomu as the MP for Kagoma County. The petitioner Fred Munyirwa had alleged that Walyomu was illegally nominated as he lacked the requisite academic qualifications and that he bribed voters.