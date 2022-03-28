ELECTION PETITIONS: Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed as Nakawa West MP

The Court of Appeal has thrown out an appeal by businessman Mukesh Shukula, effectively confirming the election of Joel Ssenyonyi as Nakawa West MP. Mukesh had accused Ssenyonyi of voter rigging and a lack the adequate academic qualifications to be an MP. Elsewhere, the Court of Appeal also confirmed the election of Charles Tebandeke as the lawfully elected MP for Baale constituency in Kayunga District, after his opponent Ronald Mukasa Maiteki withdrew his electoral petition. Presiding judge Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya dismissed the petition with costs on grounds that Maiteki had failed to prove the allegations of voter bribery and rigging to the satisfaction of the court.