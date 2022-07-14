Election of NRM’s Andrew Muwonge upheld

The High Court in Mukono has thrown out an election petition filed by NUP's Harriet Nakwedde challenging the election of NRM's Andrew Muwonge as the Kayunga District LCV Chairperson. Muwonge replaced the late Muhammad Ffefeeka Serubogo who died a few months after he was elected as the district chairperson. Following a hotly contested by-election that attracted six contestants, Muwonge was declared winner and Nakwedde went to court to challenges victory accusing him and the party of bribing voters and conspiring with the Electoral Commission to alter the results at some polling stations. Nakwedde’s petition was dismissed before it was scheduled for hearing as she served the respondents out of the required time.