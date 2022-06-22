ELECTION APPEALS: Fifth MP thrown out of parliament

The Court of Appeal has nullified the election of Busongora County South MP Mujungu Gideon Thembo(NRM) and ordered a by-election on grounds of electoral malpractice in 3 polling stations in Kasese District. Three Justices of Appeal led by Fredrick Egonda_Ntende overturned the decision of the High Court in Fort Portal and allowed former MP Mbaju Jackson's election appeal with costs. Jackson contested as Independent NUP leaning. Meanwhile, the same Court of Appeal has confirmed Dr Ruyonga Joseph as the validly elected MP for Hoima West Constituency in Hoima District and dismissed the election appeal of Kasule Ismail with costs for being misconceived and lacking merit. Kasule Ismail had accused the Incumbent MP Dr. Ruyonga of voter bribery. The Court of Appeal also confirmed Abdu Adidwa as the validly elected MP for Bukooli South Constituency in Namayingo District and dismissed the election appeal of Mayende Steven with costs for failure to prove that Adidwa didn't possess the requisite academic qualification to vie for the said seat.