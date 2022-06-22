Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Ex-Uganda Airlines boss ordered to deposit passports in court, granted Shs1.5m bail
  • 2 National Unatu leaders close schools as teachers' strike continues
  • 3 National Striking teachers given two days to resume work or lose jobs
  • 4 National Man jailed 15 years for cutting off senior two girl’s hand in botched rape attempt
  • 5 News African Union quits 'dishonest' Sudan talks